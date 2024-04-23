Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) reported $5.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. EPS of $2.17 for the same period compares to $2.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.51 billion, representing a surprise of -2.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sherwin-Williams performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Paint Stores Group - Net New Stores : 7 compared to the 13 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7 compared to the 13 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of Stores - Paint Stores Group : 4,701 compared to the 4,707 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4,701 compared to the 4,707 average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales- Paint Stores Group : $2.87 billion versus $2.96 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.

: $2.87 billion versus $2.96 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change. Net sales- Consumer Brands Group : $811 million compared to the $850.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year.

: $811 million compared to the $850.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year. Net sales- Performance Coatings Group : $1.68 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.

: $1.68 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year. Net sales- Administrative : $1.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +75%.

: $1.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +75%. Income Before income tax- Paint Stores Group : $493.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $595.17 million.

: $493.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $595.17 million. Performance Coatings Group (PCG)- Adjusted segment profit : $286.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $296.53 million.

: $286.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $296.53 million. Consumer Brands Group (CBG)- Adjusted segment profit: $169.90 million versus $120.22 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams have returned -9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

