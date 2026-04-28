Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Sherwin-Williams (SHW) reported revenue of $5.67 billion, up 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.35, compared to $2.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.24, the EPS surprise was +4.91%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net New Stores - Paint Stores Group : -6 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.

: -6 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17. Total stores - Paint Stores Group : 4,847 versus 4,870 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4,847 versus 4,870 estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales- Paint Stores Group : $3.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

: $3.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%. Net Sales- Consumer Brands Group : $908.3 million versus $880.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.2% change.

: $908.3 million versus $880.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.2% change. Net Sales- Performance Coatings Group : $1.71 billion versus $1.68 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

: $1.71 billion versus $1.68 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change. Net Sales- Administrative : $2.9 million compared to the $1.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +70.6% year over year.

: $2.9 million compared to the $1.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +70.6% year over year. Segment Profit- Paint Stores Group : $558.8 million versus $563.21 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $558.8 million versus $563.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted segment profit- Performance Coatings Group (PCG) : $281.5 million versus $288.84 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $281.5 million versus $288.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted segment profit- Consumer Brands Group (CBG): $212.8 million versus $171.48 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Sherwin-Williams performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Sherwin-Williams here>>>

Shares of Sherwin-Williams have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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