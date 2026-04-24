Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Sherwin-Williams (SHW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.24 per share, reflecting a decline of 0.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.57 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Sherwin-Williams metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Paint Stores Group' will likely reach $3.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Consumer Brands Group' should arrive at $880.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Performance Coatings Group' will reach $1.68 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net New Stores - Paint Stores Group' should come in at 17 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total stores - Paint Stores Group' at 4,870 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,791 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Profit- Paint Stores Group' reaching $563.21 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $541.20 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted segment profit- Performance Coatings Group (PCG)' to come in at $288.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $264.70 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted segment profit- Consumer Brands Group (CBG)' to reach $171.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $162.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Sherwin-Williams have returned +5.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% change. Currently, SHW carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.