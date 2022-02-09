Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Inks Deal to Boost Capacity in Statesville

The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW entered into an agreement with the state of North Carolina, Iredell County and the city of Statesville to notably scale up its architectural paint and coatings manufacturing capacity and set up a distribution facility in Statesville, NC.



The paint and coatings giant plans to invest a minimum of $300 million in the project, creating more than 180 jobs at the site over the next three years, thereby doubling the existing workforce.



The investment will add a 36,000-square-foot extension to the company’s existing 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, create four new rail spurs, and build a new 800,000-square-foot distribution and fleet transportation center, which has another 200,000 square feet available for expansion. Construction is anticipated to commence by the third quarter of this year, with the manufacturing capacity and new distribution center scheduled to come online by the end of 2024.



Sherwin-Williams has long been an integral part of the Statesville community. The company considered numerous locations for expansion but finalized the Statesville facility because of the high quality of its current workforce, transportation infrastructure, ability to handle expanded capacity and centralized regional operations location. The company is thrilled to expand its foothold in the region with the help of this project.



In fact, the latest investment showcases Sherwin-Williams’ ongoing commitment to both its customers and the Statesville region. Moreover, the revamp is expected to add millions of gallons of annual manufacturing capacity and sizable pallet storage capacity to aid the company in catering to the surging demand for architectural paint and coatings products.



Per the agreement, Sherwin-Williams will receive incentives and benefits valued at roughly $30 million from the state, county and local government. This investment demonstrates the robustness of the relationship between Sherwin-Williams and the state of North Carolina, Iredell County and the city of Statesville, and highlights the company's firm conviction in the region and its people.



The state of North Carolina is equally optimistic about this project. There are currently more than 2,400 full-time Sherwin-Williams employees working in the state, with the latest agreement ensuring a substantial increase in the employment rate over the next three years.



Shares of Sherwin-Williams have gained 17.5% in the past year compared with a 14.3% rise of the industry.

In its last earnings call, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company stated that it expects consolidated net sales to increase low-to-mid single-digit percentage in first-quarter 2022. For 2022, net sales are expected to increase high-single digits to low double digits. SHW also expects adjusted earnings per share for 2022 between $9.25 and $9.65.

