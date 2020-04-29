Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Earnings & Sales Top Estimates in Q1

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has logged earnings (as reported) of $3.46 per share in first-quarter 2020, up 32% from $2.62 in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings in the quarter were $4.08 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01.

Sherwin-Williams posted revenues of $4,146.7 million, up 2.6% year over year. Moreover, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,088.8 million. The company’s results gained from higher architectural paint sales volume, and increased sales in the packaging and coil divisions throughout all regions, which was partly offset by weaker demand in some end markets outside the United States, unfavorable currency translation, and the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

Segmental Review

The Americas Group segment registered net sales of $2.31 billion in the first quarter, up 7% year over year. The upside can be attributed to higher architectural paint sales across all end markets in North American stores which were partly offset by unfavorable currency translation.

Net sales in the Consumer Brands Group segment decreased 4.9% to $622.3 million. The decline was mainly caused by weaker sales in the Asia Pacific and the planned exit of the ACE business, which were partly offset by higher sales volume across most of its customersin North America and Europe.

Net sales in the Performance Coatings Group fell 1.1% year over year to $1.22 billion in the reported quarter. The decline was mainly caused by softness in end-market demand in some businesses in the Asia Pacific and Europe, and unfavorable currency translation effect, which were partly offset by higher sales in the packaging and coil divisions across all regions.

Financials and Shareholder Returns

At the end of the quarter, Sherwin-Williams had cash and cash equivalents of $238.5 million, up 152.6% year over year. Long-term debt declined 4.8% year over year to $8,289.2 million.

The company purchased 1,700,000 shares of its common stock in the first quarter, ended Mar 31, 2020. It had remaining authorization to purchase 6.75 million shares through open market purchases.

Outlook

The company expects the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak to continue through the second quarter. Moreover, it anticipates consolidated net sales for the second quarter to decrease year over year by a low-to-mid-teen percentage.

The company now expects net income per share of $16.46-$18.46 as compared with the previously mentioned $19.91-$20.71 for 2020.

Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams have gained 11.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 12.1% rise.

