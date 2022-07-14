Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) closed at $244.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the paint and coatings maker had gained 7.31% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 0.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sherwin-Williams as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post earnings of $2.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.99 billion, up 11.3% from the year-ago period.

SHW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.48 per share and revenue of $21.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.32% and +9.69%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sherwin-Williams. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sherwin-Williams is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sherwin-Williams has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.93 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.47, which means Sherwin-Williams is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that SHW has a PEG ratio of 1.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Paints and Related Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Paints and Related Products industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

