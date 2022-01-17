Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Declares Preliminary Q4 & FY21 Results

The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW recently announced preliminary unaudited sales and earnings results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021.

The company stated that fourth-quarter consolidated net sales increased roughly 6.1% from the previous year’s levels. The net income per share for the quarter is projected to be roughly $1.15 per share. Adjusted net income is expected to be $1.35 per share.

The full-year 2021 net income per share is forecast to be around $6.96 per share. Adjusted net income is now projected to be $8.15 per share compared with the prior view of $8.35-$8.55.

The company stated that while it has met its consolidated fourth-quarter net sales guidance and demand remains strong, it is disappointed about its weaker-than-expected earnings results in the quarter.

Its lower-than-expected earnings relative to its prior guidance is due to dismal performance in The Americas Group. Sales in the unit were below its outlook due to slower-than-expected improvement in raw material availability and pandemic-related labor headwinds in December. Although the availability of some raw materials has improved modestly, others including select resins and additives remain in tight supply. Logistics and transportation issues have also impacted the supply chain, the company noted.

Demand remains strong across most of the company’s end markets as it enters 2022, though it expects raw material availability and pandemic-related issues to persist through the first quarter. Raw material and other costs remain high, and it continues to respond with pricing actions in every group to offset higher costs, including a 12% price increase in The Americas Group effective Feb 1, 2022.

Sherwin-Williams has continued to invest in its business adding 50 million gallons of incremental architectural capacity that is now online. It also opened 79 paint stores in the United States and Canada during 2021, including 32 in the fourth quarter.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams have gained 27.5% in the past year compared with a 23.5% rise of the industry.

