Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Declares $0.60 Dividend

Sherwin-Williams said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.42 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $233.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.88%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 1.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sherwin-Williams. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHW is 0.42%, a decrease of 4.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 239,728K shares. The put/call ratio of SHW is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.56% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sherwin-Williams is $253.78. The forecasts range from a low of $212.10 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.56% from its latest reported closing price of $233.77.

The projected annual revenue for Sherwin-Williams is $23,291MM, an increase of 5.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNIAX - Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund holds 179K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing a decrease of 17.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 7.15% over the last quarter.

RYBIX - Basic Materials Fund Investor Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 8.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Regal Investment Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 8.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 16.11% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 155K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares, representing a decrease of 267.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 78.35% over the last quarter.

VFTNX - Vanguard FTSE Social Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 113K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Sherwin-Williams Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. Sherwin-Williams manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,900 company operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world.

