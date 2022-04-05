Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Closes Sika Coatings Business Buyout

The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW recently completed the acquisition of the European industrial coatings business of Sika AG. The acquired business will bea part of the company's Performance Coatings Group segment.

It is expected that roughly 115 Sika employees will join Sherwin-Williams. Sika is a Germany-based business, which makes and markets corrosion protection coating systems. It generated sales of roughly $82 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2020.

Sherwin-Williams noted that the acquisition is in sync with its strategy of taking over premium, complementary and differentiated businesses that have the potential to contribute to its growth momentum. It expects the newly-acquired business to provide unique technology, an efficient sales and marketing team, strategic manufacturing locations and add to scale. It hopes to leverage these factors across Europe and other regions globally to maintain its strong position. SHW is expecting synergies from the transaction, which will expedite its already robust financial performance.

The company, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects consolidated net sales to increase in low-to-mid single-digit percentage in first-quarter 2022. For 2022, net sales are expected to increase high-single digits to low double digits. The company also expects adjusted earnings per share for 2022 to be between $9.25 and $9.65.

