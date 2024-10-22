Sherwin-Williams sees Q4 revenue growth flat to up in low-single digits

Reveue was $5.25B last year, consensus for Q4 revenue is $5.37B.
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Sherwin-Williams price target raised to $450 from $375 at Morgan Stanley
- Sherwin-Williams downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc
- Sherwin-Williams price target raised to $425 from $400 at BMO Capital
