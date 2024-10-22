Sherwin-Williams sees FY24 adjusted EPS $11.10-$11.40, consensus $11.50

Sees FY24 revenue growth flat to up in low-single digits from FY23 revenue of $23.05B, consensus for FY24 revenue is $23.23B.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SHW:
- Sherwin-Williams reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.37, consensus $3.54
- Sherwin-Williams sees Q4 revenue growth flat to up in low-single digits
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Sherwin-Williams price target raised to $450 from $375 at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.