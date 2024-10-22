Sherwin-Williams sees ‘choppy’ demand in 1H25

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) says that while several signals “are beginning to move from red to yellow and some from yellow to green,” the company believes that demand is likely to remain “choppy” in the first half of 2025. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

