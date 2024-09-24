Sherwin-Williams Rises 12% in Six Months: What's Driving the Stock?

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s SHW shares have increased 11.7% in the past six months compared with the S&P 500 and the industry’s growth of 8.9% and 9.4%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s look at the factors driving the stock’s price appreciation.

What’s Driving Sherwin-Williams Stock?

SHW reported stronger-than-expected earnings in second-quarter 2024. This led the company to raise its full-year outlook. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $3.70, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51. While revenues moved up 0.5% year over year to $6,271.5 million, they fell short of the consensus estimate of $6,350.1 million. Revenue growth was driven by higher sales in the Paint Stores and Performance Coatings segments, though lower volumes in the Consumer Brands segment offset these gains.

Sales in the Paint Stores Group rose 3.5%, supported by low-single-digit volume growth and price increases, with growth in all markets except property maintenance. The Performance Coatings Group also saw modest sales growth, benefiting from an acquisition, although currency headwinds and mixed volume performance across regions presented challenges. The Consumer Brands Group experienced a decline in sales due to weaker DIY demand in North America, a divestiture and unfavorable currency impacts.

The company expects low-single-digit percentage consolidated sales growth for the third quarter and the full year. The company set its 2024 EPS forecast between $10.30 and $10.60, with adjusted EPS expected to range from $11.10 to $11.40.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS is pegged at $11.47, suggesting a 10.8% year-over-year increase. In the trailing four quarters, Sherwin-Williams delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.5%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Price and Consensus

The Sherwin-Williams Company price-consensus-chart | The Sherwin-Williams Company Quote

SHW’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

SHW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are IAMGOLD Corporation IAG, Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS. IAMGOLD, Eldorado Gold and Carpenter Technology each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAMGOLD’s current-year earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, indicating a rise of 355.6% from the year-ago level. IAG’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 200%. The stock has surged nearly 148.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current year earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 136.8%. EGO beat the consensus estimate in each trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have surged nearly 82.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’scurrent-year earnings is pegged at $6.09 per share, indicating a rise of 28.5% from the year-ago level. CRS’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The stock has surged nearly 126.4% in the past year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iamgold Corporation (IAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.