Sherwin-Williams Raises FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, paint and coating manufacturer Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) raised its earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $21.49 to $21.79 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $24.00 to $24.30 per share, with consolidated net sales increasing by a low single digit percentage from last year.

Earlier, the company expected earnings in a range of $20.96 to $21.46 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $21.75 to $23.25 per share on consolidated net sales to be flat to up slightly from last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $23.50 per share on net sales growth of 1.1 percent to $18.09 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates consolidated net sales to be up 3 to 7 percent from last year, while analysts are looking for a growth of 5.0 percent to $4.32 billion.

