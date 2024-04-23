Sherwin-Williams Q1 Profit Up, But Misses Estimates; Sees Annual Profit Below View - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

For the second quarter, Sherwin-Williams (SHW) expects sales to be in flat to up low-single digit percentage.

For the full year, the company sees earnings of $10.05-$10.55 a share.

Excluding acquisition-related amortization expense of $0.80 per share, it expects earnings of $10.85-$11.35 per share for the year.

Analysts on average expect the company to report a profit of $11.44 a share.

Q1 Results:

Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $505.2 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $477.2 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $5.37 billion from $5.44 billion last year.

Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $505.2 Mln. vs. $477.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.97 vs. $1.84 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.37 Bln vs. $5.44 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.85 - $11.35

