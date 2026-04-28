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Sherwin-Williams Q1 Earnings Up; Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

April 28, 2026 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW), a paints and coatings company, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income increased to $534.7 million from $503.9 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.15 versus $2 last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.35 versus $2.25 last year.

EBITDA rose to $998.2 million from $917.7 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $5.67 billion from $5.31 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects second quarter net sales to grow in the mid-single-digit percent range.

For the full year 2026, earnings per share is expected to range between $10.70 and $11.10.

Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to range between $11.50 and $11.90 for the full year 2026.

In the pre-market trading, 2% higher at $343.05 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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