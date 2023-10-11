Sherwin-Williams Promotes COO Heidi Petz To Succeed John Morikis As CEO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) announced Wednesday that its Board of Directors has elected Heidi Petz to serve as the Company's next Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2024.

Petz, 48, who most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer for the last two years, will assume the CEO duties currently held by Chairman and CEO John Morikis. Petz will continue to serve as President.

After serving as CEO since 2016, Morikis will continue to serve as Executive Chairman. In addition, the Board increased its size from 10 to 11 members and elected Petz to fill the resulting vacancy, effective October 10, 2023.

Prior to serving as President and COO, Petz served as President of The Americas Group and previous to that role, served as President of the Consumer Brands Group.

Petz joined the Company in June 2017 in connection with the Valspar acquisition. Prior to joining Valspar in 2013, she held various leadership positions with Target Corp., Newell Rubbermaid and PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

