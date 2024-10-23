News & Insights

Sherwin-Williams price target raised to $370 from $355 at Barclays

October 23, 2024 — 05:45 am EDT

Barclays analyst Michael Leithead raised the firm’s price target on Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to $370 from $355 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s Q4 results “gave a lot to ponder” around the Notch America paint market, Sherwin’s pricing power, and what investors are willing to pay for it all, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects investors to continue believing in the company’s long-term share gain opportunity.

