Sherwin-Williams price target raised to $360 from $350 at Baird

Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi raised the firm’s price target on Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to $360 from $350 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said noting that the end-markets remain sluggish in aggregate, pressured by elevated interest rates, they remain comfortable with their rating on the shares of Sherwin-Williams at current; with industry volume growth in 2025 the key underpinning towards the company realizing the additional 5% price increase for 2025.

