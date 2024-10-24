Sherwin-Williams price target lowered to $446 from $455 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to $446 from $455 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings missed estimates, but Sherwin-Williams remains set up well for a demand recovery and also stands to gain from disruption from competitors’ portfolio reviews, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds it remains positive on Sherwin-Williams and would be buying on any weakness.

