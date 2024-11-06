News & Insights

Stocks

Sherwin-Williams price target lowered to $400 from $405 at Argus

November 06, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Argus lowered the firm’s price target on Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to $400 from $405 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings miss. The increase in consolidated net sales reflected higher sales in the Paint Stores Group and the impact from the 2023 acquisition of a German-based industrial coatings business, which benefited from sales volume growth and continued realization of higher selling prices implemented earlier in the year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Despite lackluster results in this quarter, interest rate cuts and moderating inflation will provide a meaningful rebound in real estate demand and serve as a positive catalyst for home buying and paint sales, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SHW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.