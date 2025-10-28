Sherwin-Williams Narrows FY25 Profit Outlook Range - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, paint and coating manufacturer Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) narrows its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance range for the full-year 2025. The company also provided sales growth guidance for the fourth quarter.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.16 to $10.36 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $11.25 to $11.45 per share on net sales up in low-single digit percentage.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $10.11 to $10.41 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $11.20 to $11.50 per share on net sales up or down in low-single digit percentage.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $11.28 per share on net sales growth of 0.52 percent to $23.22 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates consolidated net sales to be up in low to mid-single digits from last year, while analysts are looking for a growth of 1.77 percent to $5.39 billion.

