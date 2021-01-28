Sherwin-Williams Guides FY21 In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, paint and coating manufacturer Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) initiated its earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $23.87 to $24.67 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $26.40 to $27.20 per share on consolidated net sales growth in the mid-to-high single digits from last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $26.73 per share on net sales growth of 5.2 percent to $19.14 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company anticipates consolidated net sales to increase in the high single digits from last year, while analysts are looking for a growth of 4.7 percent to $4.34 billion.

