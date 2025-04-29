SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Earnings Results: $SHW Reports Quarterly Earnings

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS ($SHW) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $2.25 per share, beating estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $5,305,700,000, missing estimates of $5,461,571,677 by $-155,871,677.

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Insider Trading Activity

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS insiders have traded $SHW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY L GARCEAU (SVP - CLO and Secretary) sold 15,770 shares for an estimated $6,275,198

JANE M. CRONIN (SVP - Enterprise Finance) sold 5,161 shares for an estimated $2,054,387

COLIN M. DAVIE (Pres. & GM, Glob. Supply Chain) sold 2,799 shares for an estimated $1,008,490

GREGORY P. SOFISH (SVP - Human Resources) sold 2,565 shares for an estimated $971,185

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 696 institutional investors add shares of SHERWIN-WILLIAMS stock to their portfolio, and 763 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Government Contracts

We have seen $3,137,604 of award payments to $SHW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SHW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHW recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SHW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $387.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $395.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Laurence Alexander from Jefferies set a target price of $380.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $370.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $438.0 on 01/14/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.