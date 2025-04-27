SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Earnings Preview: Recent $SHW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS ($SHW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,461,571,677 and earnings of $2.20 per share.
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Insider Trading Activity
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS insiders have traded $SHW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARY L GARCEAU (SVP - CLO and Secretary) sold 15,770 shares for an estimated $6,275,198
- JANE M. CRONIN (SVP - Enterprise Finance) sold 5,161 shares for an estimated $2,054,387
- COLIN M. DAVIE (Pres. & GM, Glob. Supply Chain) sold 2,799 shares for an estimated $1,008,490
- GREGORY P. SOFISH (SVP - Human Resources) sold 2,565 shares for an estimated $971,185
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 690 institutional investors add shares of SHERWIN-WILLIAMS stock to their portfolio, and 762 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 6,024,611 shares (+60.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,047,946,017
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 960,724 shares (+47.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $326,578,909
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 813,540 shares (-30.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $276,546,652
- UBS GROUP AG added 803,293 shares (+62.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $273,063,389
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 703,374 shares (-54.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,097,923
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 694,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $236,081,385
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 683,634 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,387,705
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Government Contracts
We have seen $3,140,023 of award payments to $SHW over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SEPA EPOXY PRIMER COATIN: $410,000
- PAINT COATINGS AND RELATED SUPPLIES USS BATAAN: $375,833
- PAINT REQUIREMENT FOR USS INDIANAPOLIS (LCS 17).: $297,216
- ULTRA HIGH SOLID EPOXY OAP BLUE: $243,805
- EPOXY PAINT: $128,000
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SHW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHW recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SHW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $387.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $395.0 on 04/15/2025
- Laurence Alexander from Jefferies set a target price of $380.0 on 03/10/2025
- Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $370.0 on 01/31/2025
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $438.0 on 01/14/2025
