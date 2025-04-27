SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Earnings Preview: Recent $SHW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

Stocks
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS ($SHW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,461,571,677 and earnings of $2.20 per share.

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Insider Trading Activity

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS insiders have traded $SHW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARY L GARCEAU (SVP - CLO and Secretary) sold 15,770 shares for an estimated $6,275,198
  • JANE M. CRONIN (SVP - Enterprise Finance) sold 5,161 shares for an estimated $2,054,387
  • COLIN M. DAVIE (Pres. & GM, Glob. Supply Chain) sold 2,799 shares for an estimated $1,008,490
  • GREGORY P. SOFISH (SVP - Human Resources) sold 2,565 shares for an estimated $971,185

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 690 institutional investors add shares of SHERWIN-WILLIAMS stock to their portfolio, and 762 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Government Contracts

We have seen $3,140,023 of award payments to $SHW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SHW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHW recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SHW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $387.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $395.0 on 04/15/2025
  • Laurence Alexander from Jefferies set a target price of $380.0 on 03/10/2025
  • Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $370.0 on 01/31/2025
  • Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $438.0 on 01/14/2025

