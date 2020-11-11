Dividends
Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SHW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SHW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $722.41, the dividend yield is .74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHW was $722.41, representing a -0.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $729.32 and a 121.99% increase over the 52 week low of $325.43.

SHW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW). SHW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $20.26. Zacks Investment Research reports SHW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 15.06%, compared to an industry average of 40.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SHW Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SHW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SHW as a top-10 holding:

  • Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
  • Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
  • Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)
  • iShares Trust (ITB)
  • AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FMAT with an increase of 25.43% over the last 100 days. XLB has the highest percent weighting of SHW at 7.08%.

