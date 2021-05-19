Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SHW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -58.96% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $283.17, the dividend yield is .78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHW was $283.17, representing a -3.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $293.05 and a 58.5% increase over the 52 week low of $178.66.

SHW is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and RPM International Inc. (RPM). SHW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.71. Zacks Investment Research reports SHW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.76%, compared to an industry average of 29.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SHW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SHW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SHW as a top-10 holding:

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

iShares Trust (ITB)

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FMAT with an increase of 24.72% over the last 100 days. XLB has the highest percent weighting of SHW at 6.74%.

