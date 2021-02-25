Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SHW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 23.13% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHW was $682.03, representing a -10.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $758 and a 109.58% increase over the 52 week low of $325.43.

SHW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW). SHW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $22.06. Zacks Investment Research reports SHW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.69%, compared to an industry average of 29.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SHW Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SHW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SHW as a top-10 holding:

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)

iShares Trust (ITB)

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMA with an increase of 25.19% over the last 100 days. XLB has the highest percent weighting of SHW at 6.53%.

