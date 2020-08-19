Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SHW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SHW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $669.98, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHW was $669.98, representing a -0.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $676.03 and a 105.88% increase over the 52 week low of $325.43.

SHW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW). SHW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $18.76. Zacks Investment Research reports SHW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.6%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SHW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SHW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SHW as a top-10 holding:

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

iShares Trust (ITB)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 74.11% over the last 100 days. XLB has the highest percent weighting of SHW at 7.51%.

