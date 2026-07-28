Sherwin-Williams Co Reports Rise In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $843.6 million, or $3.43 per share. This compares with $754.7 million, or $3.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $3.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $6.789 billion from $6.314 billion last year.

Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $843.6 Mln. vs. $754.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.43 vs. $3.00 last year. -Revenue: $6.789 Bln vs. $6.314 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 11.80 To 12.20

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