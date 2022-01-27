Sherwin-Williams Co Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $304 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $407 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $4.76 billion from $4.49 billion last year.

Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $304 Mln. vs. $407 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.15 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $4.76 Bln vs. $4.49 Bln last year.

