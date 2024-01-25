Sherwin-Williams Co Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $356.2 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $386.3 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $5.25 billion from $5.23 billion last year.

Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $356.2 Mln. vs. $386.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.39 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.80 -Revenue (Q4): $5.25 Bln vs. $5.23 Bln last year.

