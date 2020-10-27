Sherwin-Williams Co Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $705.8 million, or $7.66 per share. This compares with $576.5 million, or $6.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $5.12 billion from $4.87 billion last year.

Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $8.29 vs. $6.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $7.75 -Revenue (Q3): $5.12 Bln vs. $4.87 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.00 to $24.30

