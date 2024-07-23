Sherwin-Williams Co Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $889.9 million, or $3.50 per share. This compares with $793.7 million, or $3.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $3.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $6.27 billion from $6.24 billion last year.

Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $889.9 Mln. vs. $793.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.50 vs. $3.07 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.27 Bln vs. $6.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.10 - $11.40

