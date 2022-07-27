Sherwin-Williams Co Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $577.9 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $648.6 million, or $2.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $5.872 billion from $5.379 billion last year.

Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $577.9 Mln. vs. $648.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.21 vs. $2.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.78 -Revenue (Q2): $5.872 Bln vs. $5.379 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.50 to $8.80

