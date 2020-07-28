Sherwin-Williams Co Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $595.9 million, or $6.48 per share. This compares with $471.0 million, or $5.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $4.60 billion from $4.88 billion last year.

Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $7.10 vs. $6.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.85 -Revenue (Q2): $4.60 Bln vs. $4.88 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $19.21 to $20.71

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.