Sherwin-Williams Co Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $477.4 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $370.8 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $5.44 billion from $5.00 billion last year.

Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $477.4 Mln. vs. $370.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.84 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q1): $5.44 Bln vs. $5.00 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.95 to $8.65

