Sherwin-Williams Co Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) revealed a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $503.9 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $505.2 million, or $1.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $5.305 billion from $5.367 billion last year.

Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $503.9 Mln. vs. $505.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.00 vs. $1.97 last year. -Revenue: $5.305 Bln vs. $5.367 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.65 - $12.05

