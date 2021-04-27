Sherwin-Williams Co Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $409.6 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $321.7 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $4.66 billion from $4.15 billion last year.

Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $2.06 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q1): $4.66 Bln vs. $4.15 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.80 - $9.07

