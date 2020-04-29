Sherwin-Williams Co Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $321.7 million, or $3.46 per share. This compares with $245.2 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $4.15 billion from $4.04 billion last year.

Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $4.08 vs. $3.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.94 -Revenue (Q1): $4.15 Bln vs. $4.04 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $19.00 to $21.00

