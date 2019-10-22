Sherwin-Williams Co Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $576.44 million, or $6.16 per share. This compares with $354.03 million, or $3.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $4.86 billion from $4.73 billion last year.

Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $576.44 Mln. vs. $354.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.16 vs. $3.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.48 -Revenue (Q3): $4.86 Bln vs. $4.73 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $20.90 - $21.30

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.