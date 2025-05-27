Sherwin-Williams Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SHW

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $359.55, changing hands as high as $360.08 per share. Sherwin-Williams Co shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHW's low point in its 52 week range is $282.09 per share, with $400.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $359.10. The SHW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

