Sherwin-Williams: The Boring Beauty Play on Housing Recovery

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) fell about 3.5% the day the company delivered its Q1 2026 earnings report. At a time when most investors are attuned to look beyond the headline numbers, the company’s guidance came in flat.

Specifically, Sherwin-Williams cited elevated mortgage rates, which are contributing to a stagnant housing sector, as a reason to believe that do-it-yourself (DIY) consumer demand will be soft. But the softness isn’t just about new constructions. The company noted that current homeowners are curtailing spending on remodeling projects. Perhaps more unsettling is that the company doesn’t see any signs of reversal on the horizon.

Adding to the list of investor concerns is the fallout from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Sherwin-Williams faces higher producer costs for raw materials, energy inputs, and transportation. The company plans to make selective price increases to mitigate that impact. However, it remains to be seen how successful that will be with waning demand.

Solid Earnings Show Resilience in a Weak Housing Market

The April 28 report was solid. The company posted a beat on the top and bottom lines with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35, beating expectations for $2.28 and up 4% year over year (YOY). More importantly, the company reiterated its forward guidance for full-year 2026 with a forecast of $11.70 at the midpoint. For the full year 2025, Sherwin-Williams posted adjusted EPS of $11.45.

Revenue of $5.67 billion beat expectations of $5.56 billion and was 6.7% higher than the $5.31 billion it posted in Q1 2025. The company guided for low to mid-single digit revenue growth for the full year.

That’s not a bad report, and it shows that Sherwin-Williams is leaning on its channel relationships and leading brands to work through the current business cycle.

Valuation Concerns May Limit Near-Term Upside

One concern that investors need to work through is valuation. Analysts were lowering their price targets heading into the report. And the consensus price target of $375.33 as of April 30 is over 15% below the stock price. Investors also have to consider the company’s current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 31x. That’s a premium to the S&P 500, which is around 27x and the Specialty Chemicals sector, which is around 23x.

That said, Sherwin-Williams has a healthy balance sheet. The company’s operating cash of $139.1 million was a significant year-over-year improvement from the -$61.1 million it reported in Q1 2025. That supports the idea that SHW has the balance sheet discipline that can allow it to compound through a down cycle.

Dividend Growth and Long-Term Compounding Remain Key

Prior to the earnings report, Sherwin-Williams had announced it would issue a quarterly dividend of 80 cents per share, payable on June 8 to shareholders of record on May 22. The company is a Dividend Aristocrat, having increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years, putting it just two years away from Dividend King status.

And that’s where investors need to put their focus. Prior to the post-earnings dip, SHW had delivered a total return of just over 30% in the last five years. That’s reflective of the softness in the housing market. But zoom out to 10 years and beyond, and investors have received a total return that shows the company’s role as a compounder for both growth and value inside of a portfolio.

The problems at Sherwin-Williams are material, and they may exceed the company’s current valuation. The best the company can do is to control the controllables.

In this case, that’s delivering slow, steady growth. But that growth may accelerate if the housing market gets a boost from falling mortgage rates, which could happen if the federal funds rate drops once, or even more, in 2026.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.