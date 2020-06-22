Sherwin-Williams Boosts Q2 Sales Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Paint and coating manufacturer Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Monday raised its consolidated net sales guidance for the second quarter.

For the second quarter, the company now expects 2020 consolidated net sales to decrease by a mid-single-digit percentage, up from the prior forecast for a decline in the low to mid-teens percentage from last year.

On a segment basis, second quarter net sales in The Americas Group are expected to be down by a high-single-digit percentage compared to the previous guidance of down by a low-double-digit to mid-teens percentage.

Net sales in the Consumer Brands Group are expected to be significantly above the high end of the previous guidance of up by a high-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage.

Net sales in the Performance Coatings Group are expected to be in line with the previous guidance of down by a high-teens percentage.

The Company said it is scheduled to release second quarter 2020 financial results on July 28, 2020, and will provide its outlook on third quarter sales and update its full year sales and earnings per share guidance at that time.

