Markets
SHW

Sherwin-Williams Backs FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, paint and coating manufacturer Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) maintained its earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021. The company also provided sales growth guidance for the second quarter.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.66 to $7.93 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $8.80 to $9.07 per share on consolidated net sales growth in the mid-to-high single digits from last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.83 per share on net sales growth of 6.2 percent to $19.50 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company anticipates consolidated net sales to increase in the mid-to-high teens from last year, while analysts are looking for a growth of 10.1 percent to $5.04 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular