Sherwin-Williams Backs FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, paint and coating manufacturer Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) maintained its earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021. The company also provided sales growth guidance for the second quarter.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.66 to $7.93 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $8.80 to $9.07 per share on consolidated net sales growth in the mid-to-high single digits from last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.83 per share on net sales growth of 6.2 percent to $19.50 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company anticipates consolidated net sales to increase in the mid-to-high teens from last year, while analysts are looking for a growth of 10.1 percent to $5.04 billion.

