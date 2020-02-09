Stocks

Sherwin-Williams and 3 Other Companies Expected to Raise Dividends Soon

Contributor
Lawrence C. Strauss
Published

Sherwin-Williams is expected to declare a 19% quarterly dividend increase while Humana may boost its dividend by 9%, according to IHS Markit, a data analytics firm.

Sherwin-Williams, NextEra Energy, Interpublic Group of Cos. and Humana are among the companies expected to declare dividend increases next week, according to IHS Markit, a data analytics firm.

Sherwin-Williams (ticker: SHW), which makes paint and coatings, currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.13 a share, which Markit expects to jump to $1.34. That would be an increase of nearly 19%. “Historically, SHW increased its dividend in Q1 and we except this trend to continue,” according to Markit. The stock yields about 0.8%, and it’s one-year return is about 37%.

Since the beginning of 2017, the company has returned about $2.5 billion to shareholders, with roughly $1.1 billion coming in dividends and the rest in share repurchases.

Another company Markit has penciled in for a payout increase next week is NextEra Energy (NEE). The company operates a large electric power utility in Florida known as FPL, along with renewable energy assets, notably wind and solar.

Markit forecasts that the quarterly dividend will climb to $1.40 a share, up 12% from $1.25. The company generates strong operating cash flow that’s growing roughly in line with earnings.

The stock yields 1.8%, and it has returned about 50% over the past year.

Managed-care firm Humana (HUM) is expected to announce a dividend boost as well. It yields 0.6%—well below the S&P 500’s average yield of 1.8%. It has a one-year return of about 20%.

Markit forecasts a quarterly increase of 9% to 60 cents a share from 55 cents.

A 10.6% increase is projected for Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG), an advertising and marketing company. The stock, which yields 4.1%, has a 12-month return of about 8%.

Markit expects the quarterly dividend to increase to 26 cents a share, up from 23.5 cents a share.

“Management has reiterated their commitment toward the dividend and is focused on deleveraging to stay investment grade,” according to Markit.

Write to Lawrence C. Strauss at lawrence.strauss@barrons.com

