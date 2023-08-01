News & Insights

Sherritt International (SHERF) Price Target Decreased by 11.33% to 0.69

August 01, 2023 — 02:18 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Sherritt International (OTC:SHERF) has been revised to 0.69 / share. This is an decrease of 11.33% from the prior estimate of 0.78 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.49 to a high of 0.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.94% from the latest reported closing price of 0.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sherritt International. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHERF is 1.49%, an increase of 44.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 210.54% to 172K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SHERF / Sherritt International Corp. Shares Held by Institutions

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Nickel Miners ETF holds 164K shares.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 29.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHERF by 17.93% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

