Sherritt International Maintains 2024 Guidance Amid Challenges

Sherritt International (TSE:S) has released an update.

Sherritt International has confirmed its 2024 guidance despite recent challenges, including a nationwide power outage in Cuba and adverse weather conditions. The company’s Moa nickel mine and Energas facilities have returned to full capacity, with no significant impact on production. Operations continued smoothly with no reported environmental incidents or injuries.

For further insights into TSE:S stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.