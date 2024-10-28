News & Insights

Stocks

Sherritt International Maintains 2024 Guidance Amid Challenges

October 28, 2024 — 05:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sherritt International (TSE:S) has released an update.

Sherritt International has confirmed its 2024 guidance despite recent challenges, including a nationwide power outage in Cuba and adverse weather conditions. The company’s Moa nickel mine and Energas facilities have returned to full capacity, with no significant impact on production. Operations continued smoothly with no reported environmental incidents or injuries.

For further insights into TSE:S stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.