Sherborne Investors takes 16% stake in U.S. firm Navient

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sherborne Investors SIGC.L, led by activist investor Edward Bramson, said on Monday one of its funds had built a stake of about 16% in U.S.-based Navient Corp NAVI.O, which provides student loan management services.

The stake makes Sherborne Navient's biggest investor, ahead of mutual fund manager Vanguard Group, which holds a 10.66% interest in the company, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

