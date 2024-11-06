News & Insights

Sherborne Investors Sees Major Change in Aviva’s Stake

November 06, 2024 — 01:24 pm EST

Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Ltd. (GB:SIGC) has released an update.

Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Ltd. has announced a significant change in voting rights, with Aviva PLC reducing its stake from over 8% to 4.43%. This shift comes as part of a broader adjustment in Aviva’s holdings, reflecting dynamic changes in the financial landscape. Investors may want to keep an eye on further developments as such adjustments can influence market perceptions and investment strategies.

